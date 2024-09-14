Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPLTW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,148. Katapult has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

