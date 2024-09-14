Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kaya Price Performance

Kaya stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Kaya has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $662,019.70, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Kaya had a net margin of 260.23% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages.

