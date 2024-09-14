KeyCorp’s (KEY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

