KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.43 million and $1.29 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01171889 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

