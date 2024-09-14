Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.62

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 5040132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.