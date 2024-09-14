Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.45

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 512912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

