Komodo Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $780,686.66 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,421,508 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

