Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after buying an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after buying an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,435 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

