Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,615,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138,890 shares during the quarter. iQIYI makes up approximately 2.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $46,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 251,813 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 19.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 176,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Stock Down 1.0 %

IQ stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

