Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,470 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SEA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

