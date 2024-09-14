Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. Kroger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

