K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.10

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €10.10 ($11.10) and last traded at €10.32 ($11.34), with a volume of 462503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.20 ($11.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.24 and its 200-day moving average is €12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

