Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $658,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 57,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.6% in the second quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 47,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000.

VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

