Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Sells 350 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel reduced its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

