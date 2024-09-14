Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.14 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

