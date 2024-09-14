Kusama (KSM) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $306.43 million and $12.44 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $19.82 or 0.00033080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00261248 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,460,995 coins and its circulating supply is 15,460,992 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

