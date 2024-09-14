Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.86

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.86 and last traded at $126.84, with a volume of 258542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

