LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $21.18 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and approximately $475,535.64 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00260828 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,843,190 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,248.321665. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00225716 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $692,943.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

