Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $136,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,014 shares of company stock worth $267,136. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

