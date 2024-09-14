Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 3.3%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 51,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,354,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

