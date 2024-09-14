Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.74. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 598 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

