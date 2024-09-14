Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.40.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. Lear has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,929,000 after buying an additional 946,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,754,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,726,000 after purchasing an additional 504,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

