Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 331 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $570,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

