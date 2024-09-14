Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $878.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $889.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $807.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

