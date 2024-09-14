Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 880 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $163.74 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

