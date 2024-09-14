Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $216.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

