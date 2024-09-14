Leelyn Smith LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.41.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

