Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

