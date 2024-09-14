Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 3,081 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

