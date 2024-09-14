Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LEN opened at $185.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lennar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

