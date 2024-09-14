Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNVGY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

About Lenovo Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.7484 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.17%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

