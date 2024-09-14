Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 0.9 %
FINMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 29,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,866. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.
About Leonardo
