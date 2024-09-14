Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.9 %

FINMY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 29,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,866. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

