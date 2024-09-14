Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.49

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 51739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

