Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 6.5%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $73.03. 63,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 168,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,821 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

