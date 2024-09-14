Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $166,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.