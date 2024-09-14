LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.30 ($0.25). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44.

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

