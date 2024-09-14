Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 0.9%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $258.45 and last traded at $257.44. Approximately 305,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,127,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

