LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,175 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

