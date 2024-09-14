LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 340 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

NYSE:TT opened at $364.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $366.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

