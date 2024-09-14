LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 139 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $393.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

