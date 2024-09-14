LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCI opened at $79.89 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

