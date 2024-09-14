Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,720,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

LYRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 848,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,725. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a negative net margin of 5,570.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyra Therapeutics

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.