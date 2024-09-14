MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from MAAS Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

MAAS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Civil, Construction and Hire; Residential Real Estate; Commercial Real Estate; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

