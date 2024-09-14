Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $168,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

