Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

