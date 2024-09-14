Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $264,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE:ANF opened at $142.03 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

