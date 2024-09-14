Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $47.65 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

