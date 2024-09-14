Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $698.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

