Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.94 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.