Mainsail Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.